NorthEast United finally turn fortunes as they break ten match losing streak by beating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in the latest round of fixture in the ISL 2022-23. Mentally bolstered by the addition of new coach, NorthEast United tried to gain the upper hand from the start of the match. They created several opportunities from where they could score a goal including one that hit the post. In the absence of Hugo Boumous, ATK Mohun Bagan was not as much threatening in attack. Liston Colaco's off form continued as he missed several chances. Finally, in the second half, Wilmar Jordan headed in a Emile Benny cross giving NorthEast United the much-needed lead. Even after that Emile Benny and Wilmar Jordan combined several times to create threat in ATK Mohun Bagan. At the end of full time, there was no change in score line and NorthEast United had their first win of the season. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

