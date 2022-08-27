Kerala Blasters will eye a return to winning ways when they face NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup 2022 on Saturday, August 27. The match would be played in Guwahati and is slated to begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)