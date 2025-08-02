As the Durand Cup 2025 group stages matches go on NorthEast United will return to action to clash with Malaysian Armed Forces in a Group E encounter. The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Guwahati, on Saturday, August 2. The NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Clayton Silva Scores Four Goals As Diamond Harbour FC Crush BSF Football Club 8–1.

NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

