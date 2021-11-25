Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on this day a year ago. The Argentine icon, who was 60 at the time had brain surgery and a few weeks later, had a heart attack, which led to his death.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 🇦🇷🔟 A year ago today, Diego Maradona passed away. Never to be forgotten💙 pic.twitter.com/NIJH40RHlJ — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 25, 2021

