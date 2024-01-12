Football fans are in for an absolute treat, with the AFC Asian Cup 2023 getting underway on January 12. The continental football tournament is set to witness its 18th edition and it will involve 24 teams, who have been divided into six groups. India are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and the live telecast of the matches will be available on Sports18. Fans can also watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Sends Encouraging Message For Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

