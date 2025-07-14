Pachuca started the new Liga MX 2025-26 season with a win against Monterrey, who recently played in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, getting knocked out in the league stage. After a goalless first half, Jhonder Cadiz broke the deadlock, scoring the opener for Pachuca in the 51st minute. Alexei Dominguez Figueroa managed to double the scoreline in the 55th, with Elias Montiel adding a third in the 78th minute to dash all hopes of a win for Sergio Ramos and Co. Argentinos Juniors 0-0 Boca Juniors, Torneo Clausura 2025: Los Bosteros Start Competition With A Goalless Draw As Teams Share Point Each.

Sergio Ramos and Co. Start With Defeat

90' ⏱️ | Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey | Terminó el partido de la Jornada 1.@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/cNbjorS7ow — Rayados (@Rayados) July 14, 2025

