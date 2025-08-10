As part of Palermo's 125th anniversary celebrations, Manchester City took on Palermo FC in a club friendly match in Italy. City fielded a star-studded XI against the new Palermo manager Filippo Inzaghi's side. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead. Newest Man City recruit Tijaani Reijnders made a difference in the second half, scoring a note-worthy brace, hitting goals in the 59th and 82nd minutes, respectively, to see The Citizens gain command of the club friendly, which ended in a 3-0 win for the English Premier League giants, who took home the Anglo-Palermitan Trophy as well. Pep Guardiola Names Phil Foden As Hopeful for Manchester City’s Premier League 2025–26 Opener Against Wolves, Plans Cautious Return for Rodri.

Man City Win Anglo-Palermitan Trophy

