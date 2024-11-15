Even after losing this encounter against the Paraguay National Football Team, Argentina remains on the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers table. Lautaro Martinez scored for the Argentina National Football Team and put them in the lead early but it was not long before Antonio Sanabria scored the equaliser for Paraguay. Omar Alderete doubled the lead after scoring a goal in the 47th minute. Even after having the majority possession of the ball, Argentina's mighty attack failed and they fell prey to Paraguay. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Inaugural Edition of Tournament in USA (Watch Video).

Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Result

