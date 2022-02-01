Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemed to appear for his first training session at Barcelona after what looks like a successful deadline day transfer move from Arsenal. The former Gunners captain reportedly penned a deal with Barcelona, although the Catalan giants are yet to make an official announcement of this signing. In the picture here, Aubameyang can be seen training in the background.

See Picture Here:

Here’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the background during his first training session as new Barcelona player today 📸🏃🏽 #FCB @tjuanmarti Deal not official yet but contracts have been signed and registered. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MJrwpNle5I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

