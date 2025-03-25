Karol Swiderski scored a brace as Poland defeated Malta in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. The striker opened the scoring in the 27th minute and added his second in the 51st as Poland brushed aside Malta in a dominant performance in the Group G contest at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw. Malta were down to 10 men in injury time with striker Ilyas Chouaref being shown a red card after accumulating two yellow cards. The Poland national football team had earlier defeated Lithuania 1-0 and now occupy the top spot in Group G points table of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. England 3–0 Latvia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Reece James, Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze on Target As Three Lions Continue Winning Start Under Thomas Tuchel.

Poland vs Malta Result

KONIEC Reprezentacja Polski wygrywa z Maltą ✅ __ FT #POLMLT 🇵🇱🇲🇹 2:0 pic.twitter.com/B2hO7J4RUT — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) March 24, 2025

