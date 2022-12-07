Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in style with an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, December 7. Goncalo Ramos was the star for Portugal as the young striker scored a hattrick to set up the massive win. Pepe also added to the scoresheet with Raphael Guerreiro finding the back of the net as well. Switzerland did manage to pull one back through Manuel Akanji but that was not enough as the game had already slipped out of their control by then. AC Milan striker Raphael Leao added a sixth in injury time to rub salt onto Swiss injuries as Portugal set up a date with Morocco in the quarterfinal. Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs SUI on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

A perfect night for Portugal! The Round of 16 comes to a close. It's time for the Quarter-Finals 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

HAT-TRICK HERO. Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Switzerland get one back. Akanji pounces at the backpost. 4-1. #POR #SUI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Portugal score, AGAIN! Have the floodgates opened? Raphael Guerreiro has his name on the scoresheet 🇵🇹 #FIFAWorldCup2022 | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Ramos does it AGAIN 💥 There's a new kid on the block 😮‍💨#POR #SUI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

We're back underway! Switzerland have 45 minutes to rescue their World Cup dream #POR #SUI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

A perfect first 45 minutes for Portugal! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Pepe! A THUMPING HEADER. Rolling back the years 🔥 #POR #SUI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

One final Quarter-Final spot is up for grabs! Who will progress from the final Round of 16 fixture? The action is underway! 🤩 #POR #SUI #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

It's another big one! 😳 Who will grab the last quarter-final spot? 👀#POR #SUI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

