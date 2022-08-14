Neymar scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe too found the back of the net as PSG continued their dominant start to the new Ligue 1 season with a 5-2 win over Montpellier. The proceedings were kickstarted for PSG with an own goal from Montpellier's Falaye Sacko. New signing Renato Sanches too found the back of the net in the 87th minute.

PSG vs Montpellier Result:

PSG vs Montpellier Goal Video Highlights:

