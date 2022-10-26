Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all on target as PSG beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, October 26. Messi and Mbappe scored braces each while Neymar had a goal to his name as PSG ran riot against the Israeli club at the Parc des Princes. Carlos Soler also scored for PSG, who were aided by an own goal from Sean Goldberg. Maccabi Haifa had their goals from Abdoulaye Seck, who scored a brace. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)