RoundGlass Punjab DC seals their name as the first team to get promoted to Indian Super League as the I League Champions. The current 11 teams playing in the ISL has entered through bid-papers. RoundGlass Punjab, who secured their Premier 1 license in the name of Punjab FC, will be the first team to play ISL on the basis of entire sporting merit. They will be the 12th team in the ISL 2023-24 season.

Punjab FC Promoted to ISL

