Raheem Sterling has completed the first phase of the medical procedures with Chelsea after the Blues and Manchester City have completed all the paperwork following agreement on the player's transfer contract. The English forward has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2027, Fabrizio Romano reported.

Check Tweet:

Raheem Sterling has completed main part of medical tests in London yesterday, contract signed until June 2027 plus option for further season as new Chelsea player. Matter of time for the official statement. 🚨🔵 #CFC It's all signed also between clubs with Manchester City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)