I-League 2024-25 will see Real Kashmir FC taking on Sreenidi Deccan on Tuesday, January 14. The Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan football match will be played at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar. The blockbuster action will kick off at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru Match Unavailable for Live Broadcast and Streaming Due to Technical Issues.

Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming and Telecast Details of I-League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)