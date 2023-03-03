Barcelona registered a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the 1st leg of Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid. Despite missing a lot of important players like Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona took the lead in the 26th minute when Eder Militao put the ball into his own net. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline. The Catalans could have extended their lead in the second half, but Franck Kessie's goalbound shot was blocked by his own teammate Ansu Fati. Real Madrid on the other hand failed to create too many chances as Xavi's side ran away with a 1-0 victory. Lionel Messi Receives Death Threat From Gunmen Who Opened Fire at His In-Laws' Rosario Supermarket.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights

