Karim Benzema scored a brace as Real Madrid narrowed their gap with La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona with an impressive 4-0 win over Elche on Thursday, February 16. The French striker scored both his goals from the penalty spot and there were strikes from Marco Asensio and Luka Modric as well, which helped Real Madrid seal a comfortable win. They now trail Barcelona by eight points and will hope to decrease that gap further. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. Borussia Dortmund 1–0 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Karim Adeyemi's Strike Hands Blues Defeat in First Leg (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Elche Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)