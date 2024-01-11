In a high-intensity Madrid derby, Real Madrid went on to win against Atletico Madrid in extra-time. Atletico Madrid were looking very sharp and confident as they started the match and scored in the initial six minutes. But then Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy replied with a goal each in the 20th and 29th minute of the game. Antonie Griezmann netted the ball in the 37th minute for Atletico Madrid to equalise 2-2. Rudiger with a minor error gave an advantage to Atletico Madrid as he scored an own goal in the 78th minute. Dani Carvajal equalised from Real in the 85th minute. The game ended up as a draw in normal time. Then in extra time Joselu and Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid scored to make a two-goal cushion and lead Real Madrid to victory. On Which Channel Supercopa de Espana Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Spanish Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Super Cup Football Tournament.

Real Madrid 5–3 Atletico Madrid Highlights

