German giants and defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich has got their draw in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 finalised. Bayern have a set of tough games in their hands as they will face Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal with the last two being away from home. The other teams they will play are Sporting CP, Union SG, PSV and Pafos. Bayern Munich will want to secure full points from these fixtures and give their best against the big three clubs they are going to face. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Receives President's Award 2025, Star Swedish Footballer Handed Honour During UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw.

Bayern Munich's Schedule In UCL 2025-26

📸 - Bayern Munich's Champions League draw! pic.twitter.com/eb0TNaNX2u — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 28, 2025

