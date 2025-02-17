Real Madrid Team News: Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba Join Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Against Manchester City, Lucas Vasquez Out With Injury

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are fully fit now, training with the squad. Read to know more updates on Real Madrid CF ahead of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL 2024-25 game.

Real Madrid Team News: Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba Join Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Against Manchester City, Lucas Vasquez Out With Injury
Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba (Credits: @FabrizioRomano/ X)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 17, 2025 11:30 PM IST

Defending champions Real Madrid have some great news ahead of their second-leg fixture against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Two crucial defenders who were sidelined owing to injuries are back to training, full match-fit, and available for the game which would book them a berth in the UCL 2024-25 round of 16. As per Fabrizio Romano, Defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are fully fit now, training with the squad, and available for selection in the squad for the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL 2024-25 game at Santiago Bernabeu. The hosts are already having a slight lead with a 2-3 win at the away ground. Rudiger and Alaba have been out since early February, and have missed five and four games each respectively. Right-back Lucas Vázquez is however still not fully fit. After Real Madrid, Relegation-Threatened Deportivo Alaves Expresses Disagreement Over Refereeing Decisions, La Liga Club Releases Statement (See Post).

David Alaba Available for Manchester City Match:

Antonio Rudiger Joins Real Madrid Training:

Lucas Vasquez Out With Injury

Football
