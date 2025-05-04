In a match that saw La Liga 2024-25 league leaders get challenged, Real Valladolid gave a tough fight to Barcelona in their 1-2 loss at home. Ivan Sanchez provided hosts Real Valladolid an early lead in the 6th minute, after which Barcelona toiled hard until the 54th minute to find an equaliser. Raphinha leveled the scores, after which Fermin Lopez struck the decisive goal for Barca, who maintained their lead till the end of the whistle. With this win, Barcelona have extended their lead at the top to 7 points over Real Madrid. La Liga 2024–25: Arda Guler Scores As Real Madrid Beats Getafe 1–0 in Spanish League Ahead of Copa Del Rey Final Against Barcelona (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona Extend Lead at Top

