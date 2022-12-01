Belgium gets knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they fail to score against Croatia in a must win Group F game. Morocco's win against Canada in the other game sealed the fate for Belgium as they fail to get past the group stages in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Belgium got multiple opportunities to score but Croatia's stern defence led by Josko Gvardiol successfully fended them away. Croatia along with Morocco make their way to the Round of 16 where they will face the qualifiers from the Group E.

Croatia Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Croatia secure their place in the knockouts 🇭🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

