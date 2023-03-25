Belgium registered a very important 3-0 victory against Sweden in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match at Friends Arena, Solna. It was Belgium's top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku who scored a hat-trick to help the Red Devils get the victory. Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium in the 35th minute which was the only goal in the first half. After the restart, the Inter Milan striker doubled Belgium's lead in the 49th minute. Finally, he completed the hat-trick in the 82nd minute. You can watch the highlights of Sweden vs Belgium match here. Lionel Messi Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score His 800th Career Goal in 2-0 Victory Over Panama.

Sweden 0-3 Belgium

