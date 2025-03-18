Second from the bottom, SC Bengaluru will host third-placed Real Kashmir FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25. The SC Bengaluru vs Real Kashmir I-League 2024-25 match will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka on Tuesday from 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 18. The I-League 2024-25 will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of SC Bengaluru vs Real Kashmir will be available on the Sony Sports TV channels in India. The Bengaluru vs Kashmir I-League football match live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Remain in Title Mix With 3–1 Win Over Nine-Man Namdhari FC.

SC Bengaluru vs Real Kashmir I-League 2024-25 Live:

View this post on Instagram

