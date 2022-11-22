Late goals by Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen helped the Netherlands beat Senegal in a hard-fought encounter at the Al Khumama Stadium on Monday, November 21. The match was an evenly balanced one with both teams having their fair share of chances. But no one could capitalise on the opportunities that they created and it looked as if the game was headed towards a goalless draw. But Gakpo and Klaassen scored consecutively in the late moments of this match to ensure a winning start for the Netherlands on their return to the World Cup. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Senegal vs Netherlands Result:

A winning start for the Netherlands! 🍊@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)