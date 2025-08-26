Senegal National Football Team will cross swords with the Morocco National Football Team in semifinal of African Nations Championship 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. The Senegal vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Mandela National Stadium, Kampala, Uganda and will begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India will not be able to watch Senegal vs Morocco match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the Senegal vs Morocco African Nations Championship semifinal match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. Mohamed Salah Reflects on Historic PFA Player of the Year Award 2025 Honour, Says ‘It’s Something I’ll Never Forget and Take for Granted’ (Watch Video).

Senegal vs Morocco, African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🇲🇦 Morocco 🆚 Senegal 🇸🇳 Final ticket at stake — who claims it? 🎟#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/GhaoO2nMI5 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)