Sergio Busquets has officially joined Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. Inter Miami made the announcement of this transfer on social media, which featured words of praise for the former Barcelona star from the likes of Vicente Del Bosque, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric among others. The Spanish midfielder would thus reunite with Lionel Messi at the MLS side after he ended his 18-year career at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look At Top Five Moments in FIFA World Cup 2022 Featuring the Argentina Star Footballer.

Sergio Busquets Joins Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets joins Inter Miami as a free agent, deal signed and completed 🚨🇪🇸🇺🇸 #InterMiamiCF Agreement completed and unveiled for Busquets to play together with Messi. Saudi clubs rejected as he wanted to try an experience in MLS… and re-join Leo. pic.twitter.com/eoH4PmvJZV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Inter Miami's Official Announcement

