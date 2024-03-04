Railways will face Services in the quarterfinals of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 to qualify for the semifinals.The game will commence at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Services vs Railways on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. I-League 2023–24: David Lalhlansanga’s Late Winner Helps Mohammedan Sporting Retain Advantage in Championship Battle With Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Services vs Railways Live Streaming Details

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢- 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 ⚔️ Who will prevail in today's Santosh Trophy quarter-final clash? Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+ Catch Live here 👉🏻 https://t.co/OUzYDbI231#SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xb0uEhrj63 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 4, 2024

