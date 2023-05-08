River Plate registered a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Boca Juniors in the latest edition of Superclasico at Monumental Stadium in Argentine Primera Division 2023. Substitute Miguel Borja's 93rd-minute goal from the penalty spot made the difference between the two teams. Interestingly soon after the goal, River Plate midfielder Augustin Palavecino taunted Boca Junior goalkeeper Sergio Romero. As a result, a brawl broke out between the two teams. The game was halted for almost 10 minutes and police had to intervene to stop the brawl. Three players from River (Palavacino, Ezequiel Centurion and Elias Gomez) and three Boca players (Miguel Merentiel, Ezequiel Fernandez and Nicolas Valentini) were red-carded. Boca Junior head coach Almiron was also given the marching orders. With this win, River Plate will stay at the top of the league table. Son Heung-Min Racially Abused by Fan During Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League Match (Watch Video).

Seven Red Cards in Superclasico

🟥 x 7 River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors FT River finish with 10 players, Boca with 8 pic.twitter.com/7xI5Uij31H pic.twitter.com/Py3q9B1BDv — Tears at La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) May 7, 2023

Players, Coach Sent Off After Mass Brawl Breaks Out in Superclasico

Bagarre générale dans le Superclásico d’hier soir entre River Plate et Boca Juniors. 7 cartons rouges ont été distribués. 😳🟥 🎥 @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/hBv7tHEvj2 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 8, 2023

