In a very unfortunate development, a 15-year-old teenage footballer playing for a football club JFC Berlin, passed away after fight with an opposition player from the youth side of French team Metz. The shocking incident allegedly occurred at an international youth football tournament in Frankfurt on Sunday during a fight that broke out after the end of the game. The teenager collapsed with a head injury after getting hit. A 16-year-old Metz player was taken in pre-trial detention as investigation continues.

15-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Fight With Opposition Player

