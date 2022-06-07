At the end of the Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League clash at the Ernst Happel Stadion, a hole appeared mid-pitch. However, players noticed it at the conclusion of the game and fortunately no untoward incident event took place. Denmark eventually won the game 2-1.

So this massive hole just randomly appeared after in the pitch after the Austria vs. Denmark game today. #UEFANationsLeague pic.twitter.com/nUuZvkxY8b — edwin (@saintxedwin) June 7, 2022

