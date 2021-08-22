Young forward Mason Greenwood struck for Manchester United as they held Southampton to a 1-1 draw at the St. Mary's stadium on Sunday, August 22. The hosts took the lead in the 39th minute when Che Adam's strike deflected off Fred to result in an own goal for United. Mason Greenwood levelled the scores for his side in the 55th minute.

