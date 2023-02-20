Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria were on target as Juventus beat Spezia 2-0 in Serie A 2022-23 on Sunday, February 19. Kean opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, after which Di Maria doubled Juventus' lead in the 66th. With this result, Juventus have moved to the seventh spot on the points table. Barcelona 2–0 Cadiz, La Liga 2022–23: Robert Lewandowski Scores As Catalan Giants Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Spezia vs Juventus Result:

𝗙𝗧 Three straight league wins for @juventusfcen as they beat Spezia 2-0 💥#SpeziaJuve pic.twitter.com/4iOqb41N0K — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 19, 2023

Spezia vs Juventus Goal Video Highlights

