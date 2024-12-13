It will be a battle for the top spot in the I League 2024-25 tournament, Sreenidi Deccan are all set to lock horns with Dempo SC on matchday 5. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo SC match will be played at Deccan Arena, Hyderabad and will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 13. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo SC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo SC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Delhi FC Pip Sreenidi Deccan FC 1–0, Inter Kashi Hold Real Kashmir.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo SC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)