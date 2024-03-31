Sreenidi Deccan won 12 matches out of 20 in the I League 2023-24 season, putting them in the third position of the points table. They are nine points behind leaders Mohammedan SC, having played two fewer games. Whereas Rajasthan United are struggling at the moment in the league with six wins and seven draws from 21 matches played. They stand eighth in the points table. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I League match. For a live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United Live

