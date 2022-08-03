Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri turned 38 today, August 3. He is celebrating his birthday on this special day as fans all around the world have showered wishes on the Indian football team skipper. Indian Super League (ISL) has wished the Indian legend on this special day on twitter. Chhetri's fans also have taken to social media to wish their favourite player. Sunil Chhetri Birthday Special: Quick Facts About Indian National Football Team Captain As he Turns 38

'The King'

'Happy Birthday'

'Saviour of Indian Football'

'Indian GOAT'

38th birthday of Indian GOAT 🐐. Captain, leader, legend. SUNIL CHHETRI. pic.twitter.com/lpyf1YWfLW — Srayosh Sinha Roy (@Messi_ism) August 3, 2022

'Captain! Leader! Legend!'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)