Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener. Breel Embolo netted a goal in the 48th minute and handed Switzerland a win. Interestingly, Embolo was born in Ghana and he even refused to celebrate the goal! You can watch video highlights of Switzerland vs Cameroon here.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon Result

