Moroccan football fans went to cloud nine as their Women's football team went through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Their fans have had plenty of celebrate in this campaign. The Atlas Lionesses had created history just by qualifying for the finals, and then just by registering their first win. Now they beat Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament. As their match got finished, they waited for the result to arrive from the other game. Footballers broke in tears as they celebrated after knowing the final score. Morocco Create History in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Reaches Round of 16 With 1-0 Win Over Colombia.

Morocco Football Players, Head Coach Celebrate

