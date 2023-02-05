Real Madrid suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga 2022-23 after Marco Asensio missed a penalty. The champions trailed early on courtesy of an own goal by Nacho and they had the chance to equalise and come back into the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute. Asensio's shot was saved by Mallorca keeper Predrag Rajkovic and the hosts eventually held on to clinch a memorable victory. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Named Men's Best Player in CONMEBOL 2022 by IFFHS.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)