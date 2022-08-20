Harry Kane scored as Tottenham Hotspur continued their winning start to the Premier League 2022-23 season, on Saturday, August 20. The English striker scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute as Spurs walked off with a hard-fought win. Wolves meanwhile, are yet to win a game this season in the Premier League. Kane's goal was also his 250th for the club. You can watch goal video highlights of the game here.

Tottenham vs Wolves Result:

