Mohamed Salah scored a brace as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, November 6. Salah struck in the 11th and 40th minutes of the match to put Liverpool 2-0 up before Tottenham Hotspur fought back with a strike from Harry Kane. But it was not enough as Liverpool held on to clinch their first away win in the Premier League this season. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)