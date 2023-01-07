Tottenham Hotspurs vs Portsmouth match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Hotspurs Stadium. The FA Cup match will take place on January 7, 2023, Saturday and is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspurs vs Portsmouth match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV. Manchester United 3–1 Everton, FA Cup 2022–23 Result: Marcus Rashford Stars in Red Devils Victory.

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Portsmouth, FA Cup 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

