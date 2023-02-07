TRAU and Sreenidi Deccan face each other in their I-League 2022-23 fixture on Tuesday, February 07. The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Sreenidi Deccan FC are currently on top of the I-League points table after having secure a win over Churchill Brothers SC in their last game. Meanwhile, the TRAU vs Sreenidi Deccan football match live telecast will be available on DD Sports. If you want to enjoy the live streaming online of this game, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website.

TRAU vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming and Telecast

