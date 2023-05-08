Paris Saint-Germain returned back to winning ways after their 3-1 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1 2022-23 at Stade de I'Aube, Troyes. French forward Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a brilliant start to the game after scoring in the 8th minute. The first half ended 1-0 in PSG's favour. Vitinha then doubled PSG's lead soon after the restart. Troyes tried to make a comeback in the 83rd minute with Xavier Chaverlin's goal. However, PSG soon restored their two-goal lead as Fabian Ruiz managed to find the back of the net. Premier League: Vincent Kompany Signs New 5-year Deal with Promoted Burnley.

Troyes 1–3 PSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)