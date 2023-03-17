The result of the Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinal draw is finally out. Manchester United will take on Sevilla at this stage. Meanwhile, Juventus will face Sporting CP. The winner of these two quarterfinals will face each other in the semifinal. Meanwhile, on the other bracket, Feyenoord have been drawn against Roma while Royal Union Saint-Gilloise will face Bayer Leverkusen. UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Draw 2022-23, Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of UCL QF Draw Event in India & Time in IST.

UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Quarterfinal Draw

Who will win the Europa League? 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/H3O4DGXxal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023

