With the round of 16 stage over, all the eyes will be now on the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Eight teams (Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Napoli, Real Madrid) will participate in this stage of the competition. However, ahead of that, a draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 17 from 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Although Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, they will not telecast the draw of the quarterfinal on TV. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the quarterfinal draw on UEFA's official website.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Draw 2022-23 Live

