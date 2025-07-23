Late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's wife has shared an emotional message on social media on what would have been their first-month wedding anniversary. Jota was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva in a tragic car crash on July 3, just weeks after he married Rute Cardoso. She posted three photos of their June 22 wedding in Porto and wrote, "One month of our 'until death do us part'," adding she will be "forever" his bride. Who is Diogo Jota's Wife Rute Cardoso? Know All About Late Portugal and Liverpool Footballer's Better Half.

Diogo Jota’s Wife Pens Emotional Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rute Cardoso 🎀 (@rutecfcardoso14)

