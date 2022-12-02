Heavy weights continue to get eliminated from the group stages pf the FIFA World Cup 2022 as this time Uruguay gets knocked out despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their last Group H game. A 2-1 win for South Korea in the other game meant, they had to beat Ghana by three goals to nil. Despite putting up an inspired performance and winning by two goals, Uruguay fail to get past the barriers of the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Becomes First Country to Miss Two Penalties Against Same Opposition (Watch Video)

Uruguay vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details:

Despite the win, Uruguay exit the World Cup with Ghana. @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

