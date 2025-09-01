Vinicius Junior explained the meaning behind his special goal celebration after scoring in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga 2025-26 on August 31. The Brazilian star completed Real Madrid's comeback after Los Blancos found themselves trailing 0-1 with Vedat Muriqi giving Mallorca the lead. Arda Guler scored Real Madrid's first goal in the 37th minute while Vinicius Junior completed the turnaround a minute later. After scoring, he appeared to perform a new celebration, imitating the move of swinging a racket. Later on Instagram, he shared the meaning behind it, stating that it was dedicated to his friend and Spanish padel player Juan Lebron Chincoa. He wrote a Spanish message, which, when translated to English, reads, "Un poco de padel en Bernabéu." Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca, La Liga 2025–26: Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior Score As Los Blancos Win Third Straight League Match To Take Lead in Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Vinicius Junior's Special Goal Celebration:

🎥 La célébration de Vinicius Jr. sur le but du 2-1. Quelle réaction du Real Madrid ! 😍 pic.twitter.com/lAEcttJCg5 — Le Journal du Real (@lejournaldureal) August 30, 2025

Vinicius Junior's Instagram Story

Vinicius Junior's Instagram story on special goal celebration (Photo credit: Instagram @vinijr)

